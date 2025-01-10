Alec Baldwin files malicious prosecution lawsuit over 'Rust' shooting case

Alec Baldwin has launched a malicious prosecution lawsuit, six months after an involuntary manslaughter case against him related to the 2021 Rust shooting was dismissed.

The 66-year-old actor filed a civil complaint against the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners, the First Judicial District Attorney, and the prosecutors in the case, alleging "malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, defamation, and violation of the New Mexico Civil Rights Act," as per People magazine.

Baldwin claimed, through his solicitors, that those charged were "blinded by their desire to convict" him "for all the wrong reasons, and at any cost," for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Baldwin was charged in January 2024 after a gun he was holding on the set of Rust fired in October 2021, killing Hutchins. The charge was dropped in July 2024 when Baldwin's lawyers claimed prosecutors had concealed evidence. Prosecutors dropped their notice to appeal the dismissal in December of 2024.

The actor claims in his lawsuit that a crew member shouted out "cold gun" to "reassure Baldwin" and others around him that the prop gun he was given contained just "dummy rounds" on the day of the deadly shot.

"The prop fired a live round that killed Hutchins," according to the complaint.

He claims that to make Baldwin the "scapegoat" for the catastrophe, "certain defendants" deliberately concealed evidence and told lies while testifying.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Kari Morrisey are the defendants he wants "held accountable" for their "malicious and unlawful pursuit" of him.

The amount of general and/or compensatory damages Baldwin is suing for will be determined at trial. In addition, he is claiming for legal fees and punitive damages.

“Criminal prosecutions are supposed to be about the search for truth and justice, not to pursue personal or political gain or harass the innocent,” his legal team Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas said in a statement to the outlet.

“Kari Morrissey and the other defendants violated that basic principle, over and over, and trampled on Alec Baldwin’s rights. We bring this action to hold the defendants accountable for their misconduct and to prevent them from doing this to anyone else.”