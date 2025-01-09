Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to attend girls' education summit in Pakistan

World's youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. — Instagram/malala

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will visit Pakistan to attend an international conference on girls' education as a special guest.

The 27-year-old activist will return home after attending the conference scheduled to take place on January 11 and 12 in Islamabad, said Education Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani.

The last time Malala visited Pakistan was in October 2022 when she expressed solidarity with people of flood-affected areas.

She was just 15 years old when the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education.

The conference "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" aims at addressing the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide, foster dialogue and finding actionable solutions to address the challenges.

According to the official statement, the conference will also provide an ideal platform for high-level discussions and collaborations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will deliver a keynote address at the opening session. During his address, he will reaffirm the nation’s commitment to promoting girls’ education and gender equity.

"The event will bring together over 150 international dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars and academia from 44 Muslim and friendly countries, representatives from international organisations including UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank," said the statement.

The education conference will conclude with a formal signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining the shared commitment of the Muslim community to empower girls through education, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms and a brighter future for generations to come.

Addressing a press conference today, Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the conference will be attended by all four provincial education ministers as well as the chief ministers.

He said that Pakistan values the traditions of Afghan society, adding that they have also invited the Afghan government to participate in the conference. "We are still far behind in terms of education and employment," said Siddiqui.