Kate Middleton deals fresh blow to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has seemingly spoiled her sister-in-law Meghan Markle's alleged attempt to dull her sparkle with a sensible move.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a sensible decision to put on united display, sending a meaningful message to those who are bent on ruining their happy moments," a source, close to the couple, has claimed.

It emerges after Meghan Markle shared an emotional post about her dog Guy's death day before Princess Kate's major milestone.

The Princess turned 43 on January 9, celebrating her first birthday since completing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Princess Kate's special day was spoiled in the past years due to Harry and Meghan's shocking moves, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond.

On January 8, 2020, the Montecito couple stepped down from their active working royal roles, "overshadowing" the future Queen's big day.

Not only that, Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare in January 2023, causing tension within the royal family.

In 2024, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer and the rest of the year became challenging for the mother-of-three.

But, in 2025, Kate has seemingly blocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's schemes.

Undoubtedly, future Queen Kate Middleton emerges as a style icon in her new photo, which was released by her husband Prince William with heartwarming message, calling Catherine an "incredible wife."

