Sanaullah accuses PTI of hatching conspiracy as govt-opposition talks hit snag

Blasting the PTI over “anti-state propaganda” on social media, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the former ruling party was "hatching conspiracy against the country and the state institutions".
Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said that the Imran Khan founded party was trying to create political instability in the country. He said that the anti-government propaganda was launched under a plan.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
