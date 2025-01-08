Lady Gaga celebrates Bruno Mars duet ‘Die With a Smile’ big achievement

Lady Gaga celebrated the major milestone of Die With a Smile duet with Bruno Mars, five months after the song was released.

On January 6th, the Bloody Mary singer took to her Instagram account to announce her romantic ballad soared to number one spot on Billboard Hot 100.

"Thank you to all of the monsters and hooligans for helping make 'Die With A Smile' #1 on the Billboard Hot 100! We love you and are so grateful," she captioned the post.

"Having multiple songs of mine hit #1 across three decades feels surreal, and I am overwhelmed by the love and support you have shown me from the beginning."

"I have so much more in store for you and can’t wait to share it," the Judas crooner added.

From the beginning of her career, the 38-year-old artist’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping success has stretched across three decades.

In 2000s, she earned number one singles on chart with Just Dance and Poker face, in 2010s, Born This Way and Shallow , while Rain on Me and Die With a Smile in 2020s.

Gaga also shared a reel on January 7th, celebrating success of the duet.

“I am so honoured to be an artist and to have had your ears for this long. Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine. I'm so grateful," she said in the clip.

Lady Gaga recently released the single, Disease in October, 2024, for upcoming seventh studio album. Die With a Smile will also appear in the album.