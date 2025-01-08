ATC declares KP CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur speaks during a public gathering in this undated image. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in the federal capital on Wednesday declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umer Tanveer Butt proclaimed offenders.

The decision came during a case hearing related tot he PTI's protest against its founder Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Separating the case against the two from the rest of the accused, the court also initiated the process to declare PTI leader Aamer Mehmood Kiani a proclaimed offender as well.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while adjourning the case till January 15, also issued arrest warrants for the accused who were absent from he hearing.

The said case pertains to a first information report (FIR) registered at the I-9 Police Station in 2022 over Khan's disqualification.

The commission's decision came against the backdrop of Khan's sentence in the first Toshakhana case — whose 14-year sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in April last year — in which he was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million.

The electoral body's move warranted a strong reaction from PTI workers who held countrywide protests against the decision.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the ECP office where enraged PTI workers converged in large numbers, chanting slogans against the government.



Meanwhile, PTI leader Faisal Javed has filed a petition to remove anti-terror provisions from the case.

The latest development adds to the KP's chief minister's legal woes as the provincial chief executive got some respite last week following the ATC's decision to supend his arrest warrants — issued in December — in a case registered in Hassan Abdal Police Station.

Apart from suspending the arrest warrants the court then also annulled proceedings to declare the chief minister as a proclaimed offender.