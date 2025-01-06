Family of Aitzaz Hassan demands fulfilment of promises

This undated image shows Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan, a ninth-grade student at Government Higher Secondary School, who gave his life to a stop suicide bomber on January 6, 2014. — AFP/File

The family and friends of Shaheed Aitzaz Hassan, who sacrificed his life to save his classmates from a suicide bomber in 2014, have once again urged the government to honour its commitments and formally recognise his unparalleled bravery.

Speaking to the media on the anniversary of his martyrdom, Aitzaz’s family expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to deliver on the promises made following his martyrdom.

“Our child, Shaheed Aitzaz Hassan, was not just our child but the nation’s child. The sacrifice he made is no secret to Pakistan or the world,” Mujahid Ali, the father of the national hero, said, speaking to Geo News. “Unfortunately, the promises the government made to us have not been fulfilled, not even a single one.”

Aitzaz Hassan, a 15-year-old student from Ibrahimzai village in Hangu, became a national hero when he intercepted a suicide bomber attempting to attack his school, saving the lives of hundreds of students.

His courage earned him posthumous recognition as a national martyr, with promises of support for his family and the construction of a memorial in his honour. Hasan was posthumously awarded Sitara-e-Shujaat for his bravery.

However, locals says these pledges remain unfulfilled. They called on the government to take immediate steps to honour his memory and commitments.

“We demand that, firstly, the government should formally observe his anniversary, and secondly, the commitments made to his family at that time should be fulfilled,” Aitzaz’s former classmate, Yasir Hussain urged.

Aitzaz’s classmate also spoke of the void left by his absence, recalling their shared school days: “I, along with Aitzaz Hassan and many of our classmates, studied together. All of us miss Shaheed Aitzaz Hassan deeply.”