Open manhole claims another young life in Karachi

KARACHI: A six-year-old boy tragically drowned after falling into an uncovered manhole in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday, police said.

The victim, identified as Ibad, was playing near a marriage hall during an “Aqeeqa ceremony” when he fell into the open gutter. His body was later recovered from a drain under the Korangi Bridge, approximately two kilometres from the accident site, police added.

Ibad, a resident of Kala Pul, had come to Shah Faisal Colony to attend the family event at his uncle’s house. Officials also confirmed that the boy’s father works in Dubai.

The victim’s family, however, said that they did not want any legal course of action.

Despite 19 children losing their lives after falling in uncovered manholes in Karachi alone during the previous year, the fresh tragic incident is a question mark over the performance of concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Governor Kamran Tessori took notice of the shocking incident and asked Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

During the telephonic conversation, the governor stressed the need for joint and comprehensive strategy to deal with the issue. He said that the open manholes in the metropolis had become “dangerous”.

The Karachi mayor apprised the governor that they were focused on fixing the manholes in the metropolis.