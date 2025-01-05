Aid convoy's departure to Parachinar conditional on security clearance: KP govt

Trucks, part of relief convoy en route to Kurram, can be seen on January 4, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

PESHAWAR, PARACHINAR: A day after gun attack on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has said that the aid convoy, supposed to depart for Kurram on Saturday, would now leave for the territory following security clearance.

Speaking to Geo News, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said he does not consider yesterday's Kurram incident a major setback, noting that the aid convoy would leave as soon as they receive the security clearance.

His remarks come as the relief convoy containing essential goods for the crisis-hit Kurram district remains held up with vehicles parked at Tal due to the closure of Parachinar-Tal road following yesterday's gun attack on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has appointed Ashfaq Khan as Deputy Commissioner Kurram following the attack on Mehsud.

The district administration has confirmed that the 80-vehicle convoy has not yet left for the affected areas and will be dispatched as soon as the road is cleared.

The vehicles loaded with vital items including, medicines and other essential commodities of daily use were bound for the violence-marred region but were held back following the latest attack.

The uncertainty surrounding the relief convoy continues against the backdrop of an acute shortage of essential items in the district.

The Parachinar-Tal road was supposed to reopen a day earlier after three months following a peace agreement on Wednesday signed by the warring tribes whose clashes have resulted in over 200 fatalities since July 2024.

However, the hopes of 600,000 Kurram residents of getting much-needed supplies were shattered after gunmen opened fire injuring DC Mehsud and six others including a Frontier Constabulary personnel, a policeman, and four civilians.

Following the incident, the aid convoy was stopped, with KP spokesperson Saif saying that the vehicles would be allowed to proceed to Parachinar once the situation has normalised.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner — who had played a key role in efforts to restore peace in the restive region — has since then been shifted to Peshawar via helicopter and is being treated for his injuries.

With authorities saying that five individuals involved in the attack have been identified, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led KP government has vowed to take strict action against those involved in the assault.

With no sight of relief goods' arrival, protesters continue to stage a sit-in at the Parachinar Press Club demanding the reopening of roads.

Speaking on the issue, Barrister Saif has reassured that the government will ensure peace as per the peace accord and the anti-peace elements would be dealt with iron hands.

Terming the attack on the DC as an attempt to sabotage peace, the KP government spokesperson said that the aid convoy — whose vehicles are parked in Tal — has only been temporarily halted due to security concerns and would be dispatched soon after they receive due clearance.

Stressing that the government's resolve was not affected by Saturday's unfortunate event, he recalled that the deputy commissioner was attacked while he was on his way to the Bagan area where people were staging a sit-in.

Providing details of the injured, Saif said that two of the DC's guards were being treated in Sadda, whereas one was admitted at CMH Peshawar along with the deputy commissioner himself.