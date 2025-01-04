Kurram DC wounded in firing as fragile ceasefire fails to hold

Residents gather on a road as smoke billows after a blast at a market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram district. — AFP/File

KURRAM: Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was shot and injured in a fresh incident of firing as violence broke out in the Bagan area despite the deal to restore peace in the crisis-hit region.

The deputy commissioner, who had been playing a key role in efforts to restore peace in the region, was rushed to hospital.

The incident comes as the authorities geared up for sending an aid convoy to Parachinar following the signing of peace accord on January 1, which saw the groups involved in the conflict agree to end violence and surrender arms to the authorities.

The first convoy carrying essential items was set to pass through the Tal-Parachinar road today as the key thoroughfare reopened after three months, marking a significant milestone in restoring connectivity to the crisis-hit region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry had said that the peace committees were responsible for ensuring the protection of the convoy and adherence to the agreements in place. These committees, comprising local residents, tribal elders, and political leaders representing all sects and communities, are tasked with maintaining harmony in the area, he had said.

Government sources revealed that local residents have pledged to surrender their weapons to the state within 15 days, as part of a phased process, while the dismantling of local bunkers is expected to be completed within a month.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.