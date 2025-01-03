A combination of images showing President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and PTI founder Imran Khan. — AFP/Facebook@PML(N)/Instagram@ptiofficial/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has expressed the possibility of a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in due time.

Speaking to journalists after meeting the PTI negotiation committee, Ashraf, the former prime minister, said on Thursday that the committee’s current atmosphere is positive.

He revealed that while PTI has not formally presented its demands, it has demanded the release of workers and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 events.

PTI representatives have also sought time to consult their party leadership, he added.

Addressing the need for a new charter of democracy, Ashraf said the country requires a consensus to overcome the prevailing political uncertainty and economic challenges.

"All parties need to come together to address the current economic and political crisis," he remarked, adding that dialogue is essential for national stability.

Ashraf emphasised the importance of unity among political stakeholders, citing the current positive tone of the negotiation process as a hopeful sign for future collaboration.

The government and the embattled former ruling party held their second round of negotiations on Thursday, which National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said was held in a cordial environment.

The meeting was chaired by the NA Speaker in the Parliament House’s Constitution Committee Room as he was facilitating and leading the negotiations between the treasury and the opposition.

The government-PTI talks are being held in the wake of the former ruling party's announcement of a civil disobedience movement if their demands of release of all political prisoners — including PTI founder Imran Khan — and the formation of a judicial commission for investigating the May 9 riots and the November 26 incident, go unmet.

The jailed former prime minister had last month called on his supporters to launch the anti-government movement by withholding remittances in the first phase.

After months of heightened political tensions, the Imran-founded party and the government held their first round of dialogue last month.

The meeting decided that PTI would present its demands in writing to the government's negotiation committee.

It was agreed that both sides stand united in the fight against terrorism. A tribute was also paid to the martyrs for their sacrifice. There was also a declaration of support for standing alongside the forces in the war against terrorism.