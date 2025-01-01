Will call off Karachi sit-ins only after Parachinar roads reopen: MWM chief

MWM activists and supporters stage protest demonstration against Parachinar crisis at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi on January 1, 2025. — PPI

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas has linked the calling of their protest sit-ins in Karachi to the opening of roads leading to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's restive Kurram district for general traffic.

His remarks came shortly after the two warring tribes in Kurram inked a 14-point peace accord aimed at establishing peace in district.

Contrary to the expectations, the MWM’s fresh move raised many eyebrows in Karachi, the country’s economic hub, where the party’s sit-ins continue to disrupt life and business for the ninth consecutive day today.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Senator Abbas blasted the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led provincial government — with whom the MWM is still an ally, saying: “Closure of roads leading to Parachinar is the failure of the provincial government.”

He held the KP CM responsible for the closure of the roads leading to the violence-hit district. “KP government has not cooperated [with us] so far,” he admitted.

Expressing his satisfaction over the Jirga-brokered peace agreement, the senator said that the tribal elders had fulfilled their responsibility. He hoped that the peace accord would be implemented in its true spirit.

The MWM chief said that their sit-ins were not against any party.

In November last year, at least 42 people were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on passenger vehicles in the Ochat area of Kurram district.

Meanwhile, the politico-religious party announced that a convoy of trucks carrying food items would leave for Kurram tomorrow, adding that they would end their protest if the convoy reached its destination.

Currently, MWM is staging sit-ins at four different locations of the metropolis — Numaish Chowrangi, Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Water Pump and Kamran Chowrangi, said a spokesperson of the traffic police.

Giving further details, the spokesperson said that the road leading to Mosmiat (Met Office) from Kamran Chowrangi was closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, different sections of roads including Numaish Chowrangi-Guru Mandar and Incholi Society-Water Pump were also closed due to the sit-ins, the traffic police added.

On the other hand, Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat (ASWJ) is staging demonstrations at Shershah, Orangi Town and Mosmiat, said the spokesperson.

'Warring tribes agreed to surrender weapons'

Earlier, speaking to Geo News, Sawab Khan — who is part of the grand jirga — said that 45 people from each warring side have signed the 14-point peace agreement.

"Both sides have agreed to hand over their weapons to the government," he said, warning of the government's action if either side fails to do so. Furthermore, he said, it was decided in the agreement that all bunkers will be dismantled.

The jirga member added that a committee will be constituted within 15 days to start implementing the agreement, hoping that the situation in restive Kurram would return to normal within a month.

In response to a question, Khan said that the government would decide on the opening of the roads. “Members of Anjuman-e-Hussainia Association and members belonging to Anjuman-e-Farooqia, gave assent to the accord."

A grand peace jirga was convened at Kohat Fort to mediate talks between the warring tribes of the violence-hit district. The peace talks, held under the supervision of GOC 9 Division Major General Zulfiqar Bhatti, aimed at establish lasting peace between the warring tribes whose clashes have claimed over 130 lives since November.

Despite multiple truces announced over the past year, the issue remained unresolved, with tribal elders continuing efforts to negotiate a permanent peace agreement.

This photograph taken on December 3, 2024, shows men gathered during a meeting at a mosque, after clashes in Parachinar. — AFP

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, announced last week that a general consensus had been reached between the rival tribes during the Kurram peace jirga.

In today's statement, Barrister Saif echoed Sawab Khan's remarks, saying that both sides have agreed to surrender their weapons and demolish their bunkers. "The peace agreement will usher in an era of peace and prosperity in Kurram," he added.

Another jirga member, Raza Hussain said that plans were being chalked out to open routes and establish peace. "We will work in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure peace and order," he said, adding that the ceasefire would be implemented immediately as per the agreement.