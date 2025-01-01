Prolonged road closures deepen Karachiites misery on day nine of MWM protests

Vehicles move at slow pace due to traffic jam and closed road during protests by MWM at Rashid Minhas road in Karachi on December 30, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: Citizens in the country's financial hub continue to face difficulty in commuting as traffic congestion persists due to Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen's (MWM) ongoing sit-ins over the Parachinar crisis, now entering their ninth day on Wednesday.

Currently, sit-ins are being held at seven locations across the city, with MWM protesters joined by Sunnat wal Jamaat (ASWJ) workers, whose demonstrations began on Tuesday.

According to traffic police, Numaish Chowrangi is entirely closed to traffic, along with both tracks connecting Abul Hasan Isphahani Road to Abbas Town.

The thoroughfare leading from Guru Mandir to Numaish is open for traffic.

Both tracks between Kamran Chowrangi and Mosamiyat are also closed, whereas the road from Water Pump to Ancholi is also blocked. However, the road leading to Water Pump from Sohrab Goth is open.

Meanwhile, a sit-in is also being held at the University Road near Safari Park.

The road from Gulbai towards Paracha Chowk is closed, whereas the opposite track is open for traffic.

Furthermore, the thoroughfare leading from Orangi Town Road to Banaras is blocked, whereas the street coming from Banaras to Orangi Town is open.

Govt open to facilitate protesters

Speaking on the issue, Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has assured the protesters that the government will facilitate them if they are to convene and protest at one location.

Referring to yesterday's clashes between protesters and the police which saw the former resorting to stone pelting and torching multiple motorcycles along with check post at Numaish Chowrangi which was then responded to by the cops with tear gas, Javed vowed that action would be taken against those involved in torching government property.

"FIRs will be filed against those who attacked the police. No one will be allowed to cause anarchy," she said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan".

Her remarks echo the CM's earlier statement wherein he warned of legal action against those who set fire to the vehicles.

When asked about the efforts to resolve the issue, the Sindh government spokesperson said that they were in contact with the other protesting party — ASWJ.