Tuesday December 31, 2024
Several arrested as police disperse MWM protesters in Karachi's Numaish

Protesters set police check post and six motorcycles of the law enforcers on fire

By Web Desk
December 31, 2024
Police personnel restore to teargas shelling and baton-charge against protesters at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi on December 31, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News
KARACHI: Police finally launched a crackdown to clear roads as the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) continued its sit-ins at various locations in Karachi, the country’s economic hub, for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Protesters pelted stones at police and set a motorcycle on fire at Numaish Chowrangi, prompting the cops to fire tear gas shells and baton-charge activist of the politico-religious party staging sit-in at the Numaish Chowrangi on M A Jinnah Road.

Police also demolished central sit-in camp of the MWM established at Numaish Chowrangi. 

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 