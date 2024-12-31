Several arrested as police disperse MWM protesters in Karachi's Numaish

KARACHI: Police finally launched a crackdown to clear roads as the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) continued its sit-ins at various locations in Karachi, the country’s economic hub, for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.
Protesters pelted stones at police and set a motorcycle on fire at Numaish Chowrangi, prompting the cops to fire tear gas shells and baton-charge activist of the politico-religious party staging sit-in at the Numaish Chowrangi on M A Jinnah Road.
Police also demolished central sit-in camp of the MWM established at Numaish Chowrangi.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
37 people sustain injuries in two separate accidents in Punjab's Fateh Jang and Sindh's Naushahro Feroze
Aleema says Imran has vowed to fight his cases and will not accept any offer to be placed under house arrest in Bani...
MWM's Naqvi says he can't give clear answer on delegation's request as various sit-ins have different organisers
"I hope this will change my life because I am dependent on my brother to pick me up and drop me off at college," says...
As many as 22 injured in accident near Fateh Jang; bus was en route to Islamabad from Bahawalpur
IHC has expanded its bench from nine to 12 judges