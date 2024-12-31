Several arrested as police disperse MWM protesters in Karachi's Numaish

Police personnel restore to teargas shelling and baton-charge against protesters at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi on December 31, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: Police finally launched a crackdown to clear roads as the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) continued its sit-ins at various locations in Karachi, the country’s economic hub, for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Protesters pelted stones at police and set a motorcycle on fire at Numaish Chowrangi, prompting the cops to fire tear gas shells and baton-charge activist of the politico-religious party staging sit-in at the Numaish Chowrangi on M A Jinnah Road.

Police also demolished central sit-in camp of the MWM established at Numaish Chowrangi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.