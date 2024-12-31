New Year gunfire offenders face 'attempted murder' charges

Police personnel conduct a flag march to maintain law and order situation in Hyderabad. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Karachi Police have issued a warning to the public not to use weapons for aerial firing on New Year's Eve, stating that those who do so will face attempted murder charges.

Police said announcements regarding the steps being taken to prevent aerial firing on New Year's Day were being made through a number of mosques in the metropolis.

In this regard, Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon said that patrolling, picketing and snap checking would be carried out on roads, streets and public places. On the other hand, a case of attempted murder would be registered against those who opened fire on New Year's Eve.

Unfortunately, every year on the eve of New Year, scores of people get injured or even killed in celebratory firing despite the authorities’ taking different measures.

A day ago, Karachi's West Zone Police said they were collecting licensed weapons owned by citizens in their jurisdiction to stop celebratory gunfire on the start of New Year, The News reported.

"If anyone who has not submitted their firearms to the police is found involved in firing in the air, action will be taken against them," warned police.

West Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Ali Baloch said the police formed a new plan in West Zone that was never implemented in the past to stop celebratory gunfire on the start of New Year.

Under the strategy, all the police stations in Karachi's Central and West districts have been ordered to collect the licenced weapons of citizens.

According to DIG Baloch, citizens in 31 police stations of West Zone had submitted 314 weapons by Monday night, including 299 pistols, four revolvers, three shotguns and eight rifles.

He said the campaign to collect weapons would continue till late Tuesday night. He explained that the maximum number of weapons was 44 that were collected by the New Karachi Industrial Area police.

Security would be on high alert across the metropolis on the New Year's Eve amid imposition of Section 144 with a complete ban on arms, aerial firing and use of fire crackers for a period of two days.

Moreover, DIG South Syed Asad Raza said security had been finalised to ensure public safety and law enforcement during the New Year celebrations.

At Sea View, 1,431 police personnel will be deployed to control the crowd and provide a safe environment.

At least 884 police personnel will be deployed to guard the churches in the South Zone to ensure the safety of worshipers and prevent any untoward incident.

Whereas, 1,869 police personnel will be deployed at various entertainment venues in the South Zone to provide security to families and individuals celebrating the occasion, said the DIG.

He said cases would be registered against those who engaged in aerial firing, hooliganism, harassment and one-wheeling.

Meanwhile, Karachi Traffic Police on Monday announced a plan envisaged to facilitate citizens ahead of New Year's Eve as several roads leading to Sea View would be closed on the night between December 31 and January 1, 2025.

The traffic police asked Defence Housing Authority (DHA) residents to choose alternative routes to reach their destinations as people would head towards amusement places including Clifton, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, and Sea View for the celebrations of the New Year.

Subsequently, residents of areas with alternative routes would be able to show their original identity cards to avoid any inconvenience while travelling to their destinations.