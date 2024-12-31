Kristin Cavallari reveals ‘dating’ a ‘retired athlete’, keeps name secret

Kristin Cavallari hints on new love

Kristin Cavallari is in love again.

The television personality revealed exciting news about her love life during a recent appearance on Dumb Blonde, the podcast hosted by Bunnie Xo.

The 37-year-old Hills alum shared she has moved on after her September breakup with social media star Mark Estes.

While she’s not ready to go public with her new relationship, Cavallari did drop a few intriguing details about her mystery man.

"I'm kind of dating someone else now," Cavallari revealed.

“I’m not gonna say who it is, and it’s really new.” She added that her new beau is a retired athlete who is 40 years old.

“He’s such a good guy, and it’s new, but he checks all the boxes where I’m like, ‘F--, this is what I’ve been needing,’” she said.

Reflecting on her previous relationship with Estes, who is 25, Cavallari admitted that their 13-year age gap brought challenges.

"I think when you are young and you don’t have life experience, coupled with maybe not a lot going on in your life, there’s not a lot to talk about," she explained. "And so, yes, I came out of it and was craving real depth and emotional intimacy."

Despite their differences, Cavallari had kind words for Estes, calling their connection "beautiful."

“It was fun until it wasn’t,” she added. Now, with her new relationship on the horizon, Cavallari seems ready for a fresh start.