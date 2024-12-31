KP govt decides granting Rs200,000 to deserving brides

Pakistani brides attend their a mass-wedding ceremony in Karachi. — AFP/File

Under its social welfare initiatives, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to organise mass wedding events for deserving girls at divisional and district levels and grant Rs200,000 to each bride from dowry funds.

A series of decisions were taken during a high-level meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss welfare initiatives, including the use of Zakat and dowry funds.

The meeting was attended by the KP's social welfare minister, senior officials, Peshawar commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other relevant authorities.

The high-ups took key decisions to support underprivileged segments of society that include mass wedding programme.

It has been decided that the mass wedding events, funded by the provincial government, would be organised for over 4,000 underprivileged girls in which each bride will receive Rs200,000 in cash.

The government also decided maintaining transparency to ensure only eligible beneficiaries receive the support.

Weddings are a costly affair in Pakistan, where the bride's male relatives are also often expected to pay a dowry to the groom's family, with the expense delaying the marriage of women.

Mass marriages, usually involves tens of couples who marry at a single ceremony, are commonly held across Pakistan with the support of government, non-government organisations and philanthropists to support lower-income communities.

It was also decided that Panahgah (shelter homes) to be permanently funded through the provincial budget, and distribution of wheelchairs to disabled students, starting with higher education institutions.

Authorities have been tasked with establishment of old age homes with living and recreational facilities.

The meeting decided launch of "Orphan Cards" to provide Rs5,000 monthly to schoolgoing orphans and proposal to introduce "Ration Cards" offering Rs5,000 monthly to elderly widows.

The chief minister instructed authorities to finalise implementation plans within a week, emphasising the government's commitment to uplift the underprivileged in line with the vision of a welfare state.