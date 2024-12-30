Gwyneth Paltrow ready to embrace new beginnings in 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow all set for new year

Gwyneth Paltrow is all set for the new year and decides to leave everything in the past.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Goop founder compiled a list of everything she “let go of” over the course of the year.

“This year I have let go of… the phase of life where everyone is always under one roof, our home, some very cherished colleagues, a dog, Los Angeles,” wrote the Iron Man star.

Paltrow revealed that she also let go of “some people who were not right for me, “the idea that I can correct misperceptions” and “believing self-limiting beliefs”.

Interestingly, the post also included a lengthy list of goals for 2025.

“I would like to index freedom and expansion, feel better, crush it at work,” said the 52-year-old.

Her other goals for the upcoming year included “continue to be able to have tough conversations,” “continuously reassess everything,” “look at things in a new way" and “surprise myself”.

Moreover, in Paltrow’s post caption, the actress opened up that all of the topics taught her “strong lessons”.

“My friend got me a numerology reading, and I learned I’m in a nine year, which is year of completions and endings. I had a few very strong lessons around completing certain things,” stated The Avengers actress.

Paltrow wrote, “I had a bunch of goodbyes this year. I had some revelations that led to the ends of things. The numerologist contextualized all of this for me, but this year was about learning to understand that it was a year of endings.”

“And that sometimes those endings have been really painful and have come with big change and recalibrations,” noted the Contagion actress.

Paltrow added, “I’ve learned to loosen my grip on things and deeply learn to let go.”

“And also, to understand that everything is always happening for your highest good, even if it’s super uncomfortable,” she concluded.