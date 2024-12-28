Rapper OG Maco dies after struggling to fight for life

Rapper OG Maco dies after suffering a tragic gunshot wound

Rapper OG Maco met his death at the young age of 32.

Music industry faced a loss on December 26th as Maco, real name Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba, died after reportedly suffering a gunshot wound.

The rapper’s family took to Instagram on Friday, December 27th and revealed the sad news via his account.

“With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved ben, known to the world as OG Maco. His life was a testament to resilience, creativity and boundless love. Through his music, passion and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact,” they wrote.

The statement continued, “While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived — one that will continue to inspire and uplift others. Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.”

This comes after it was reported that Maco was in critical condition but fighting for recovery after the gunshot accident, on December 16th. The cause of death has not been confirmed but he allegedly died of the same gun injury.

According to TMZ, police were called to Maco’s Los Angeles home after a firearm went off, earlier this month. According to the outlet, the late rapper was subsequently taken to a local hospital for surgery.