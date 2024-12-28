Prince Harry plans UK visit as Palace takes surprise decision for William

Prince Harry's return to the UK is on the cards after the Palace takes a surprise decision for Prince William amid King Charles' deteriorating health.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is expected to visit the UK for his hearing against the publisher of The Sun in January 2025.

It has not been confirmed, but there is a high chance that the former working royal will appear in the much-awaited court hearing.

However, royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that Harry's reunion with his cancer-stricken father seems unlikely to happen.

The royal commentator said, "I think it's most unlikely that in the period where he is over, the King and he will see each other."

Interestingly, the rumours about Harry's return to his homeland began circulating after an insider told Women's Day magazine that the Palace is ensuring to train William and his wife Catherine for their future roles, which will take place sooner than expected.

The source quoted Queen Margrethe's shocking abdication and giving the responsibility of the throne to her son Frederik X and his wife Mary. The report stated the decision "appeals to Charles — and even more so to Kate and William."

Notably, the Palace reportedly working to "ensure Kate and William have as smooth a transition to power as possible."