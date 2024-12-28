Meghan Markle set to drop bombshell news on Prince Harry in 2025

Meghan Markle adds new tension to Prince Harry's life with her unexpected plans, which she is set to implement in 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex plans to make life-changing decisions and build her own brand, which does not need the affiliation of her Prince husband.

Royal expert, Daniela Elser told News.com.au, "The mark that Meghan seems to want to make as 2025 rolls around is that of a woman determined to set out on her own and to build a business that has nothing to do with that red-headed bloke she married or his emotionally repressed rellies."

On the other hand, the journalist claimed that the Sussexes professional separation plan is expected to work remarkably well in their favour.

She said, "This change, of Harry and Meghan’s separating their public images and personae to pursue independent projects and to really play to their natural strengths, could end up being a masterstroke."

It is important to mention that the Montecito couple made it to the headlines in 2024 due to their separate public appearances which sparked rumours about their marital woes.

However, during an interview, the Duke of Sussex shut down the trolls, stating, "Apparently, we've divorced maybe 10, 12 times. So it's just like, what?"

He added, "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it."