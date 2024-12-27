Record-number of 925 terrorists killed in nearly 60,000 IBOs in 2024: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing the media on Friday at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The media talk comes one day after 60 convicts were sentenced by military court in cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

The ISPR DG, highlighting the armed forces' prolonged and ongoing battle against terrorism, noted that this year has witnessed the highest number of terrorists eliminated compared to the past five years.

"Pakistan has fought a long war against terrorism and is still fighting. It has rendered many sacrifices in this fight," he said.

He said that over 59,779 intelligence-based operations have been carried out against terrorists during the past year. During these 925 terrorists, including khawarij, have been killed and several others were arrested. This was the biggest number of terrorists killed in a single year during the past 5 years.

The Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies, including police, are conducting more than 169 operations to counter the scourge of terrorism daily, Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

The army's spokesperson further said that the armed forces have successfully thwarted numerous terrorist plots.

During various operations, a significant quantity of weapons was recovered from terrorist hideouts, demonstrating the scale of the threat and the success of counter-terrorism efforts, he added.

He also emphasised that several high-profile terrorists were neutralised in these operations, marking a critical achievement in the fight against extremism.

Additionally, 73 most-wanted terrorists were eliminated, further strengthening the nation's resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms, he added.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said that two suicide bombers have been apprehended, while 14 wanted terrorists have surrendered to the authorities. He further shared that 383 officers and soldiers have embraced martyrdom in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Roots of terrorism

Highlighting regional challenges, the ISPR DG said that Pakistan has consistently worked towards establishing peace in Afghanistan. However, despite these efforts, terrorist activities originating from Afghan soil continue to pose a threat to Pakistan, he added.

He emphasised that the roots of terrorism are often traced back to Afghanistan, and Pakistan remains determined to dismantle terrorist networks without compromise.

The military's spokesperson also pointed out that significant progress has been made in curbing smuggling, marking an achievement in enhancing border security and economic stability.

He also noted the ongoing repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals, emphasising that the process is being conducted systematically.

Addressing the fight against terrorism, the ISPR DG provided an overview of the military's operations. He further revealed that 27 Afghan terrorists were eliminated, and detained suicide bombers from Balochistan have made shocking confessions about their indoctrination.

Highlighting the army’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism were, he said: "This year, 383 officers and soldiers have laid down their lives for the nation."

He said that the menace of terrorism persists due to cross-border activities. "Networks operating from Afghan soil continue to target Pakistan, but we are resolute in eliminating them."

The ISPR DG called for a united national effort to combat terrorism, asserting: "The entire nation must stand together with institutions to fight this scourge. A secure Pakistan is a strong Pakistan."

He stressed that the root causes of terrorism must be addressed. "Terrorism will only be eradicated when we ensure justice, education, healthcare, and good governance," he said, adding: "It will also require dismantling the nexus between terrorism and organised crime."

Lt Gen Chaudhry also touched on the issue of misinformation, describing it as a growing challenge. "Pakistan faces billions of rupees’ worth of illegal spectrums, part of which fuels fake news," he explained.

Indian aggression

Lt Gen Chaudhry emphasised the military’s continued commitment to enhancing border security. "We have seen a marked decline in unauthorised movements across our borders, reflecting the effectiveness of our measures," he said during the briefing.

Discussing regional tensions, Lt Gen Chaudhry reaffirmed the Pakistan Army's readiness to counter any aggression from India.

"The Pakistan Army possesses the capability to deliver a decisive response to any Indian hostility," he said.

Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted the persistent threats emanating from the eastern border, saying: "We are fully aware of the dangers posed by India along our eastern front."

He said that Indian forces have violated the ceasefire agreement 25 times this year, underscoring the volatile nature of the region.

Lt Gen Chaudhry condemned India’s oppressive measures against freedom movements within its states. "Indian forces are using brutal tactics to suppress movements for independence," he said.

Despite these challenges, he reassured that Pakistan's armed forces remain steadfast in their commitment to national security and public welfare.

He also condemned India’s ongoing oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"India has turned occupied Kashmir into a hotbed of violence, and its blatant violations of international laws are evident to the world," the ISPR DG remarked.

He expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, adding: "We stand firmly with the people of occupied Kashmir and will continue to provide them with legal, diplomatic, and moral support."

Furthermore, Lt Gen Chaudhry accused the Indian government of targeting minorities, including Sikhs, both within its borders and abroad. "India’s systematic genocide of minorities and involvement in killing Sikhs internationally exposes its agenda," he said, adding that such actions are part of a larger conspiracy.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also called attention to India’s diversionary tactics, including false flag operations, aimed at deflecting attention from its internal issues.

"Our civil and military leadership is fully aware of India’s strategies to shift focus from its own problems," he stressed.

Reiterating the military's stance, the ISPR DG said: "We will continue to defend our borders and uphold the rights of oppressed communities, particularly in occupied Kashmir, with unwavering resolve."

'Unwavering support' for Kashmiris

Lt Gen Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the people of occupied Kashmir.

"Our principled stance remains firm: we will continue to extend legal, diplomatic, and moral support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir," he said.

The army's spokesperson emphasised the military's solidarity with the Kashmiri people, standing by their rightful struggle for justice and self-determination.

Discussing the military’s contributions to public welfare, Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted the Pakistan Army’s active engagement in social and community development projects.

"The Pakistan Army is wholeheartedly involved in initiatives aimed at public welfare, focusing on improving the lives of the people," he said.

The ISPR DG also spoke about the robust training framework within the armed forces. "Training begins from the very first day of joining the Pakistan Army," he explained, adding that a variety of training programmes are continuously conducted to ensure the highest standards of readiness and professionalism.

"Extensive exercises, both within the army and in collaboration with allied nations, are a regular feature of our operations," Lt Gen Chaudhry noted.

Lt Gen Chaudhry urged collective responsibility to address national challenges effectively.

"The need of the hour is for all of us to come together and play our roles, both individually and collectively, to contribute to the nation’s progress and security," he remarked.

The spokesperson detailed the ongoing public welfare initiatives under the guidance of Army Chief General Asim Munir.

"Projects aimed at the betterment of the people are being actively pursued," he said. He shared notable progress, including the launch of 6,500 educational programmes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the construction of three dams in Balochistan, which aim to enhance the quality of life in these regions.

National development

Highlighting the Pakistan Army’s role in national development, the army's spokesperson mentioned several public welfare projects initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Balochistan.

"The military actively participates in projects aimed at improving the lives of citizens," he said. These efforts, he noted, demonstrate the army’s commitment to social and economic progress across the country.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.