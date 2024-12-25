Prince Andrew breaks cover amid spy scandal, skips Sandringham celebrations

Princess Beatric joined the royal gathering at Sandringham in Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusons'absence

Prince Andrew chose to spend Christmas quietly with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, at Royal Lodge, skipping the royal celebrations at Sandringham.

The Duke of York's absence from the royal family's Christmas church service follows controversy surrounding his ties to an alleged Chinese spy, leading him to avoid further scrutiny.

Instead, he celebrated the holiday with Ferguson, who still resides with him at his Windsor home.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child, joined the royal gathering at Sandringham. The family group embraced the seasonal spirit, with Edoardo sporting a forest green tie for the occasion.

Princess Eugenie spent the holiday with her husband's family for the first time.