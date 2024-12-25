Prince Louis, Charlotte, and George charm crowds at Sandringham

Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis delight fans on Festive Royal stroll.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for the traditional Christmas Day outing.

The royal trio enchanted well-wishers as they accompanied King Charles and senior royals on the cherished holiday tradition.

Prince George showed his growing confidence, taking the lead alongside his younger siblings, while Princess Charlotte dazzled the crowds with her warm smiles.

The family’s stroll from St. Mary Magdalene Church was a picture-perfect moment that delighted royal fans everywhere.

Prince Louis melted hearts as he waved enthusiastically to onlookers who had queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the Royal Family on Christmas Day.

The youngest Wales sibling stayed close to his mother, Princess Kate, holding her hand as they greeted the cheering crowds during the traditional festive walk.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the regal procession from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church, with senior royals warmly acknowledging the gathered well-wishers who braved the cold for this cherished royal tradition.