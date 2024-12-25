Demi Moore bids farewell to youth 'harshness' in jaw-dropping role

Demi Moore reflects on her groundbreaking role in The Substance

Demi Moore is reflecting on her highly-anticipated role in The Substance, bidding farewell to the 'harshness' of her youth.



The 62-year-old actress, whose latest body horror role is winning her new fans, takes pride in her jaw-dropping performance, paving the way for others to follow.

She explained, “I’ve never been in this place before in my life, and so I want to just reflect it in the most honest, authentic way I can. In doing that, maybe it opens a pathway for others, too. For a very long time.”

The actress, whose career skyrocketed after starring in The Ghost, discussed what it was like back in the day when a woman's value was linked to her reproductive health.

Sharing her thoughts on the industry's fixation with youth, she further went on to add, “A woman’s value was tied to her fertility, and when we got past a certain age, somehow we were seen as not as desirable. The irony is, I feel so much more whole and complete within myself now than I ever have.”

In Coralie Fargeat’s bold, feminist fable/body horror, Moore is slated to portray her character like no other.

The mother-of-three is seen stepping into the character of a fitness show TV host, Elisabeth Sparkle, different from any other in her storied 40-year career.

The film, which had its world premiere on May 19, 2024, was released in the UK on September 20.