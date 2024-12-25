Prince Andrew receives bad news as Christmas present from royals

Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family is beginning to look very bleak as he is set to receive a significant verdict.

The Duke of York was forced to “uninvite” himself from the annual royal Christmas celebration at Sandringham Castle in Norfolk as per King Charles’ orders.

The monarch has reportedly tasked Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to deliver the message to the disgraced royal following his latest scandal about the ‘Chinese spy’.

Andrew – who is already stripped off of his royal titles and patronages due to his sex scandal for allegedly raping minors and his dodgy friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein – is set to face a stern decision as the royal family is gathered at Sandringham for the festive holiday.

Royal author, Andrew Lownie, who is in the process of writing a biography on the disgraced royal, shared the Duke has more bad news coming to him.

“I don't think he's going to go to Sandringham ever again,” Lownie told The Sun, adding that the royals “need to distance themselves from him" to save any further humiliation.

Similarly, royal correspondent Cameron Walker noted that it was “pretty telling” about what’s next as Andrew will be absent from the major event.

In Andrew’s latest scandal, it was discovered that his ‘close confidante’ was reportedly a Chinese spy and he was even invited to royal residences by him, causing a ‘national security’ issue.

Walker also suggested that the story was big and the royals decided it was best to keep Andrew out of sight as much as possible to avoid bad press for the royal family.

“If we'd have had no confirmation either way this story would have really dragged on and all everyone would be talking about on Christmas morning is [is] Andrew going to turn up for this Sandringham walk on Christmas Day?”

Andrew is currently at the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Fergie, meanwhile their daughter Princess Beatrice will be joining King Charles and the other royals at Sandringham.

Whereas, Princess Eugenie will be with her in-laws for Christmas this year.