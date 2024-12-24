Buckingham Palace begins planning Prince William’s ascension to throne?

King Charles III, who held a key meeting with Kate Middleton, has reportedly given the Palace greenlight to begin planning Prince William’s ascension to the throne.

The 76-year-old monarch had a private meeting with Princess Catherine about her stepping up sooner than expected, according to a new report.

The insider added that palace officials are prioritizing to “ensure Kate and William have as smooth a transition to power as possible.”

“She [Kate] and Charles had a private meeting about her stepping up sooner than expected,” a source told Radar Online.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told People: “Although the king is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment.”

The author went on explaining: “As a result William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”

“There’s a sense of calm before the storm,” Bedell Smith said. “They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now.”

Last month, palace insiders claimed that royal staffers began drawing up succession plans after the king’s coronation in May 2023.