SZA sparks controversy with Frank Ocean's last-minute drop from album

SZA breaks silence after Frank Ocean's surprise exit from 'SOS Deluxe'

SZA, Grammy-winning R&B and singer-songwriter, has been grabbing the massive attention because of her latest album SOS Deluxe: LANA.

The 35-year-old singer firmly denied all the rumours which suggested that her fellow singer Frank Ocean was set to feature on her album and recorded some verse, but later was removed at the last minute.

These speculations began circulating after one fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared dramatic post and claimed that Ocean's collaboration got cut just before the album's release.

SZA didn't beat around the bush as she wasted no time and replied, "LMAO now why would you even make this up. Ur insane… it never existed… and don’t ever play on Frank’s name like that EVAAAA."

However, her stern reaction has put an end to all those rumours which has been going viral.

The ongoing drama began when fans couldn't find his part on the final version as they got really disappointed, they quickly filled the singer's comments with different questions and demanded answers.

However, SZA took no time to respond directly, clearing things up and saying the collaboration never happened.