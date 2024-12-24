Pakistan rules out compromise on nuclear programme despite US concerns

PM Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on December 24, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday categorically ruled out any compromise on the country's nuclear programme amid sanctions by the United States owing to Washington's concerns regarding Islamabad's strategic capabilities.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz said: "There is no justification for the sanctions imposed on us [....] There will be no compromise on Pakistan's nuclear programme".

His remarks come as President Joe Biden's administration, last week, announced imposing additional sanctions related to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, targeting four entities that it said were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons.

The move warranted a strong reaction from the Foreign Office, which termed the move "biased" and warned that it could have dangerous implications for the strategic stability of the region and beyond.

The sanctions, pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13382, were later deliberated on US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer who said that Pakistan was developing long-range ballistic missile capabilities that eventually could allow it to strike targets outside of South Asia, including the US.

Speaking at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Finer remarked that Islamabad's conduct raised "real questions" about its intentions.

The remarks were once again responded to by the FO which called them "perplexing as well as illogical".

Touching upon the issue a day earlier while speaking to Geo News, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch noted that US sanctions on Pakistan’s missile programme were unwarranted and detrimental to bilateral relations.

Pakistani military personnel stand beside a Shaheen III surface-to-surface ballistic missile during Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. — Reuters

"A superpower should neither experience discomfort nor view a threat from Pakistan's missile programme," she said while stressing that the country's defence programmes — both nuclear and missile — were solely for the country’s security interests.

The spokesperson's remarks echo PM Shehbaz's statement today where he underscored that Pakistan's nuclear capability was only meant for its defence.

he recently sanctioned entities included the National Development Complex (NDC) which, according to the US, was Responsible for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme and worked to acquire items to advance the country's long-range ballistic missile initiative.

It also sanctioned Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise for working to supply equipment and missile‐applicable items to the ballistic missile programme, including its long-range missile programme.

This is not the first time Washington has gone after Islamabad's strategic capabilities as in October 2023, it had imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan.

PM reaffirms resolve against terrorism

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz condemned the tragic loss of 17 security personnel in a recent attack by terrorists, referred to as "khawarij."

The premier praised the security forces for their resilience, saying that they eliminated eight terrorists during the operation. He highlighted that Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir personally visited the troops to boost their morale, demonstrating the state's unwavering support for its defenders.

He further reaffirmed his government's commitment to eradicating terrorism, declaring: "We will not rest until the head of terrorism is crushed".

He noted that recent incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have raised concerns, especially the tragic sectarian violence in KP, which he described as "deeply distressing".

He pointed out that while the Kurram district — which has been declared "disaster hit" owing to the crisis stemming from tribal clashes resulting in over 200 deaths since July — was engulfed in bloodshed, other political groups were preoccupied with staging protests in Islamabad.

The prime minister emphasised that the government was actively collaborating with provincial administrations to combat terrorism.

"All available resources are being utilised to counter-terrorism comprehensively," he said while assuring that the government stood firmly with the security forces in this battle.

PTI negotiations

Turning to political matters, the prime minister referred to the recent meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership. He stressed that national interest must take precedence over personal agendas.

"It is imperative to align personal interests with national priorities." He expressed hope that discussions between the committees would yield solutions beneficial for the country.

The premier also shared optimism about Pakistan's economic stability, noting that inflation is at its lowest level since 2018 and exports are steadily increasing.

He highlighted strengthening ties with Bangladesh, citing positive discussions with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus and the export of rice to Bangladesh as promising developments for economic growth.