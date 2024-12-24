Asad Qaiser unveils key demands in PTI-govt talks

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser talking to the media. — APP/File

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser, has unveiled the three key demands put forward during negotiations with the government.

Speaking to the media persons in Peshawar, Qaiser outlined the PTI's primary demands — restoring law and order in the country, securing the release of the party’s founder and other detained political activists, and initiating a judicial inquiry into the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The PTI leader said that the misuse of power is becoming a part of history, adding that the cases against them are seen as severe acts of vengeance. "Is it not clear in the Constitution that every citizen has the right to peaceful protest?" he questioned.

The former speaker expressed disappointment with the trials and verdicts of military courts. He noted that the European Union and the British government have raised concerns over these trials.

"Our struggle is for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in the country, and we will not back down from it," he asserted.

He further criticised what he described as the "one-sided propaganda against PTI" on television channels, saying: "Given the economic and political situation in the country, we have provided the government with a pathway. We have to run the affairs of the country according to the constitution and law in every case. As a responsible political party, we want to steer the country out of this crisis."

The PTI leader also suggested conducting a survey on the cases against Imran Khan, claiming that 99% of people would term these cases unjust. "We are not seeking any concessions; rather, these actions are unlawful," he remarked.

PTI and the government kick-started the much-awaited negotiation process at the Parliament House, Islamabad, on Monday with "hopes of a positive outcome" in a bid to ease the country's political tensions.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a member of the government's negotiation committee, confirmed that they have accepted the PTI team's demand to consult its incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

Irfan, speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", said that people want peace and democratic norms instead of anarchy and economic instability in the country.

Pointing towards deferment of verdict in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case against the PTI founder and his wife, he clarified that the government has nothing to do with the judicial matters, ruling out any connection with the ongoing negotiation process.

He added that January 2 has been fixed to hold further talks with the consultation of both committees which would not be the final meeting.