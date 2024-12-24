King Charles holds private meeting with Kate Middleton amid abdication plans

Inside King Charles, Kate Middleton 'private meetings'

Prince William and Princess Kate received big news from Palace just ahead of Christmas.

As per Woman's Day magazine, King Charles held a meeting with his beloved daughter-in-law Catherine to prepare for her power role alongside Prince William "sooner than expected."

An insider shared, "She and Charles had a private meeting about her stepping up sooner than expected."

The source revealed that the monarch and the Princess of Wales' cancer battle brought the two very "incredibly close."

"They've been a huge source of comfort to each other through their side-by-side battles against cancer," the report stated.

Notably, the source quoted the recent abdication of Queen Margrethe, who stepped down and handed over the throne to her son Frederik X and her wife Mary.

"Queen Margrethe is able to stand by as key advisor for Frederik and Mary and that's something that appeals to Charles — and even more so to Kate and William," an insider revealed.

According to the bombshell report the key figures at the Palace are prioritising to "ensure Kate and William have as smooth a transition to power as possible."