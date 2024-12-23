'Global reaction’: PTI shows concerns over delay in £190m case against Imran, Bushra

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan (left) and the party's Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram. — AFP/YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday termed the £190 million graft case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi a “fabricated story” and warned that people would not tolerate if injustice is committed against the incarcerated ex-premier.

His remarks came hours after an accountability court in Islamabad postponed its verdict, which was expected today, until January 6 in the corruption case.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the former ruling party’s information secretary called the PTI founder the “biggest leader” of the country.

“The political revenge-based case will also draw global reaction,” he warned the government.

The PTI leader asked: “Why did the verdict in £190 case postpone?”

Terming the case a “fabricated story”, Akram said that the reference was aimed at forcing PTI founder to bow before the government.

“Why was the verdict [in the case] postponed? Where the judgment is being written that it is causing such difficulty.”

“There is nothing in the case,” he said, adding that the PTI founder was just a trustee of the trust Al-Qadir Trust.

Responding to a question, the PTI information secretary termed military trial of civilians a “violation of the country’s constitution and the international laws”.

“Civilians should not be tried in military courts," he added.

As many as 25 individuals involved in the May 9, 2023, attacks on state installations were sentenced to two to 10 years by military courts last week.

In order to get rid of political rivals, the incumbent government was ready to breach even international laws, Akram said.

The PTI leader was of the view that his party would use all legal options against the sentences awarded by the military courts.

“The government has laid down the foundation to destroy [the country’s] economy,” he added.

The PTI leader said that GSP plus status was not granted to Sri Lanka due to execution laws in the country.

“Decisions made by the federal government are causing the destruction of Pakistan's economy.”

To another query, the former ruling party’s information secretary said that PTI’s negotiation committee presented two points before the government’s team. He urged the government to remove restrictions on meetings with the jailed PTI founder.