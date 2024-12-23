King Charles leaves fans in tears with unexpected move

King Charles III, who's making headlines for his Christmas message, has moved fans to tears with his surprising decision.

The 76-year-old monarch has reportedly recorded Christmas message in former hospital Chapel, leaving fans in tears with his unexpected decision amid his ongoing struggle to defeat cancer.

The monarch's move seems to be a message to those who are also not giving up and fighting like real warrior against the chorionic disease.

Royal fans lauded the King for his telling move, with one writing in comments section: "We’re so grateful to His Majesty for this heart-warming gesture that acknowledges the vital work of the 'Can You C Me' project. We know how much this will mean to everyone at the Royal Trinity Hospice over the festive period."

Another wrote: "Love that nod to his grandfather. I'm sure he's guiding him through it al."

The Daily Telegraph reported that Charles himself had chosen the chapel as he faced his own health issues. A source told the paper the monarch wanted his message to feel fresher and more modern.

Prince William and Harry's dad's pre-recorded Christmas Day broadcast to be aired on Wednesday.

Charles has selected the Fitzrovia Chapel, an ornate former church, on the site of a former hospital in central London. The King's grandfather George VI had laid the building's foundation stone in 1928, said Buckingham Palace.

The traditional speeches date back to a radio message by his great-grandfather George V in 1932, and are usually filmed in one of the monarch's homes, with the late Queen Elizabeth last filming the broadcast outside a royal residence in 2006.