We must prepare on war-footing to deal with climate change: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the Sindh University convocation on December 23, 2024. — X/@MediaCellPPP/screengrab

In a bid to avert any catastrophe in the future, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that they must prepare on war-footing to deal with climate change and the expected floods.

Addressing the Sindh University convocation, the PPP chairman termed climate change the “biggest problem” of the world.

Drawing their attention to the issue, Bilawal said that it was a significant threat to our future generations. Referring to the 2022 “catastrophic” floods in Sindh, the PPP chairman said that people have to suffer huge losses when snow melts.

According to the report issued by the Sindh government, over 678 people lost their lives due to flash floods in Sindh in 2022. Besides, the calamity damaged over 1.6 million houses, destroyed 3.5 million acres of standing crops, displaced 6.8 million people and killed 216,683 animals.

Addressing the students today, the PPP chairman said that the new generation will have to make decisions for their future. He raised questions over prolonged load-shedding, adopting old and inefficient methods for energy generation and import of electricity.

“God has blessed us with the world’s biggest coalmine.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh’s Thar coalfield is one of the world's largest coalfields. It is bestowed with 185 billion tonnes of lignite coal, which can fuel power generation of over 100,000 megawatts for more than two centuries.

The PPP chairman was of the view that they could generate cheaper electricity and also deal with the climate change.

He further said that attempts were made in the past to “control and censor you”.

“Together we will have our digital bill of rights written.” He said that they have to raise their voice for their rights.

The PPP leader urged the students to struggle for a digital bill of rights, saying that it was their democratic right.