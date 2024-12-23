Tom Hardy's ‘Fixer’ studio 'outraged' by actor's generous offer

Tom Hardy in 'Fixer'

Tom Hardy is a star, and a generous one.

Venom: The Last Dance star reportedly offered to pay contractors on his upcoming show Fixer, after they went unpaid for their work.

According to The Sunday Times, Hardy extended the offer when the crew faced financial uncertainty due to a payment dispute.

The trouble arose when Helix 3D, the company that employed 50 workers to build sets for the Paramount+ production, failed to pay its contractors despite receiving funds from 101 Studios and MTV Studios.

The unpaid wages amounted to £250,000 ($315,000 USD).

“He offered to [pay],” a source close to Hardy told The Times, adding, “But the production and Paramount have sorted the payment.”

A source shared that Paramount was “outraged” over the issue, stating that the studio had stepped in to ensure the workers were compensated.

Before the resolution, Chris Hudson, a union organizer with the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union, wrote to Helix 3D’s Chief Executive Brian Dowling.

Hudson criticized the delay in payments, highlighting the distress it caused workers, particularly during the holiday season.

“Our members deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and compensated on time for their work,” Hudson wrote, per The Times. “This close to Christmas, our members are rightly very distressed, with many fearing they will be unable to cover necessities.”

Fixer, helmed by renowned director Guy Ritchie, boasts a star-studded cast, including Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Hardy. Ritchie, known for hits such as The Gentlemen, Sherlock Holmes, and The Man From U.N.C.L.E., will direct the high-profile Paramount+ project.