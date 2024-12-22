A collage showing PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (left) and NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub. — AFP/APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed the formation of the government's negotiation committee, with Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan terming it a "positive" move.

"We consider the committee's formation a constructive step. Meaningful dialogue based on positive intentions should be held," said Barrister Gohar while reacting to the formation of a high-level body by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid PTI's call for a civil disobedience movement.

The PTI chief stressed that the potential talks should have a defined time frame and added that the dialogue must progress positively considering the sensitivity of the situation.

In a telephonic conversation with Geo News, the leader of the Opposition in NA Omar Ayub Khan said that while PTI's demands have already been presented before the government, the party will consider any formal request that is put forward from the other side. He, however, stressed that the seriousness of the government’s approach to negotiations would need to be evaluated.

When asked about his stance on the negotiation committee, Ayub said: "Our demands have already been presented to the government. If they make a formal request, we will consider it." He added that the seriousness of the government's approach to negotiations would need to be evaluated.

"We need to see whether this committee is empowered or not," he said while stressing the importance of the committee’s authority.

Referring to the PTI founder's demands, Ayub said that the creation of a commission had been proposed as part of the negotiations.

When asked about the possibility of a suspension of the civil disobedience movement following the formation of the committee, the NA opposition leader clarified: "All decisions regarding the movement rest solely with the PTI founder."

He reiterated that the final decision regarding the movement, including any potential withdrawal, remains in Imran's hands. "Any position or opinion on this matter will only be formed after meeting with the party founder,” he concluded.

On the other hand, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram said his party accepted the NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's invitation to meet. He said their committee will attend the meeting tomorrow (Monday).

Akram said the PTI founder will be informed about the progress of the meeting and he will decided whether to cancel the civil disobedience movement.

Speaking to Geo News, the spokesperson said he hopes the government's committee will show seriousness tomorrow.

"The PTI founder will devise the future strategy," he added.

Meanwhile, the PTI posted an "important message" from the jailed former prime minister regarding the call for civil disobedience movement on X — which was initially shared by the deposed prime minister's account on December 19 — stating that the campaign will be launched if the government doesn't make a progress on the party's demands by today (Sunday).

"I had presented two demands to the government; the release of under-trial political prisoners and the establishment of a judicial commission for a transparent investigation into the events of 9 May and 26 November," the post quoted PTI founder Imran.

It further stated that both of these demands "are legitimate".

"If the government fails to take any action on them by Sunday, the first phase of the civil disobedience movement — "remittance boycott" — will be launched.

Earlier this morning, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram also reiterated that the civil disobedience drive would be launched from tomorrow (Monday) if the party's demands go unmet.