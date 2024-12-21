Martin Short looks back at ‘nerve-racking’ SNL experience

Martin Short was a cast member during Season 10 of 'SNL' from 1984 to 1985

Martin Short opened up about his nerve-racking one-year stint on Saturday Night Live ahead of hosting the iconic comedy show for the fifth time.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Only Murders in the Building star reflected on his time as a cast member, revealing the constant anxiety he felt during that period.

Short explained he was convinced the show could be cancelled at any moment as Eddie Murphy and Joe Piscopo left the NBC comedy sketch.

"This is is really bizarre. I was a cast member 40 years ago," Short recalled. "had a one-year contract because it was a very weird year. And they thought the show was going to be canceled."

The 74-year-old actor added that the then-showrunner, Dick Ebersol, referred to the season as "the George Steinbrenner year."

He further admitted, "I was terrified every show. I treated it like a special. In fact, during the fourth show, on the Tuesday, I went in to try to quit."

However, Ebersol managed to convince Short to stay, citing his contractual obligation, and explaining him that if he made it to Christmas, he’d figure out the rhythm of the show.

Despite the reassurance, Short confessed, "It was always nerve-wracking to me."

For the unversed, Short was a cast member during Season 10 of SNL from 1984 to 1985. Over the years, he has returned to the show several times