Sean 'Diddy' Combs exposed by singer Mel B amid court trials

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was again disgraced by fellow musician Mel B, as she recalled her initial working experience with the rap star.

According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old English singer published a book in 2018 titled "Brutally Honest," in which she recounted a disturbing incident that occurred during the rehearsals for the MOBO Awards in London back in 1998.

At that time, Mel, who was hosting the show alongside popular comedian Bill Bellamy, mentioned in her publication how Diddy and his team insulted her to get off stage upon her request to let them practice.

However, Diddy, who was performing at the event heard Mel’s request and said, "Get this b***h off the stage."

Furthermore, the singer-turned-author wrote, "People think I am so tough, and to some degree I am. I can stand my ground against the likes of Sean ‘P. Diddy’ ‘Puffy’ Combes."

While recalling her reaction, Mel continued that she went straight to Diddy to teach his lesson, and upon her confrontation, he later sent her a T-shirt in his name which the singer did not accept.

Before the Spice Girls star, a former Go-Go dancer named Adria Sheri English also accused the music icon of forcing her to engage in sexual acts.

For the unversed, on December 19, Diddy appeared in a court for the proceeding of his case, where he was seen drastically thinner.