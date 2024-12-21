King Charles laughs off predictions about his life, abdication

King Charles III reacts to speculations about his health with meaningful words

King Charles III, who's not slowing down even after being advised by his doctors and beloved people following his cancer treatment, has seemingly given a befitting response to those who predict about his life and abdication.

The 76-year-old, during his latest outing, laughed off all the speculations about his reign and health, saying: ‘I’m still alive’.

The monarch made the comments in reply to a man's health question as he attended a reception at the Waltham Forest Town Hall on December 20.

Visuals from the reception making rounds on the internet, including one in which the King joked in response to a question about his well-being.

“Your Majesty, good morning, how are you?" Harvinder Rattan, a man at the event, asked the King about his health. King Charles joked in reply, saying: "I'm still alive.”

Buckingham Palace's insider has shared fresh update on the King's health, in February, announced that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Reportedly, his treatments will continue in the coming year 2025.

Some royal commentators and fortune teller believe the King may abdicate when he reaches 80. However, few historians appear to contradict the speculations, explaining that the monarch may not abdicate because he waited so long to become king and has only been on the throne for less than two years.

The latest statement from Palace insider gives the King's intentions and health update, saying that the monarch's treatment has been moving in a positive direction.