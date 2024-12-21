Cameron Mathison calls out ‘Home Sweet Christmas’ costar Candace Cameron Bure for ‘dirty’ humour

Cameron Mathison on Candace Cameron Bure's humour

Cameron Mathison thinks Candace Cameron Bure has a “dirty” humour.

At a recent Christmas Con panel moderated by People, Breanne L. Heldman, General Hospital star, shared his experience working with Cameron Bure on Great American Family's Home Sweet Christmas.

“It was really, really lovely,” Mathison, 55, said, reflecting on their time filming the project

Speaking to the audience, he added, “I've known Candace, as you guys have, for a long time. I've known her personally but never actually got to do a movie with her and [we] talked about it for a long time.”

However, he admitted the collaboration brought unexpected surprises.

“She’s so funny and a little bit dirty,” Mathison revealed to the crowd during the Dec. 14 event in Edison, New Jersey.

“You’d never guess that. She did not ever miss a beat to give me a hard time on something super, super funny.”

Marc Blucas, who worked with Bure on 2022’s A Christmas... Present, also joined the panel and reacted to Mathison’s comment with laughter.

“I was going to stay away from the ‘dirty’ part!” Blucas, 52, quipped.

Mathison further explained Bure’s comedic side, saying, “She’d be right next to me, like, cracking jokes. I was like, ‘Candace!’”

Blucas also praised women like Bure, Jen Lilley, and Danica McKellar, who not only star in Christmas movies but also serve as producers.

“It’s great to work with the boss,” Blucas said. “I can say, ‘I don’t think this scene is working, I don’t like this moment,’ and we don’t have to go call someone else.”