Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz shoot down feud rumours with 25-year friendship song

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz on feud rumours

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are still friends, without any beef between them.

Foxx and Diaz showcased their enduring friendship in a new Netflix promo for their upcoming film, Back in Action, shooting down any feud rumours.

The lighthearted video, released Friday, has the duo singing about their 25-year bond while promoting the Seth Gordon-directed movie.

“Back in action! Back in action! Satisfaction! We’re back in action,” Foxx, 57, sang while playing the piano. Turning to Diaz, 52, he added, “People don’t even realize how long we’ve been friends.”

“It’s true,” Diaz confirmed. “Since we were in Any Given Sunday together, which was in 1999. And now, we’re back in action, baby!”

Foxx humorously reflected on their long-standing friendship, noting, “We’ve been friends since before Apple started making the iPod, and now they make the iPhone and not the iPod.”

Diaz chimed in, urging Foxx to share more milestones, leading to playful banter about pop culture moments they’ve experienced together.

“We lived through keyboard cat, pizza rat, NFTs, DVDs, corn kid, bean dad, Salt Bae, left shark, pink sauce, Grimace Shake and ‘the dress,’” Foxx crooned, sparking debate with Diaz over whether the infamous dress was “white and gold” or “black and blue.”

The duo also reminisced about their previous collaborations, including Annie in 2014, after which Diaz stepped back from acting to focus on family life. Married to Benji Madden since 2015, she shares two children, Raddix, almost 5, and Cardinal, nearly 9 months.

Now, Diaz and Foxx are reuniting for Back in Action, set to debut on Netflix in January. This marks Diaz’s return to acting and reaffirms the strength of their two-decade-long friendship.