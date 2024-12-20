Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift with THESE gifts amid engagement rumours

Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour themed party

Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift with a memorable party, inviting her closest friends and parents.

The 35-year-old made NFL star made the pop superstar’s day special by giving her multiple thoughtful gifts, including her final ‘22’ hat from Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sported the same tuxedo and top hat that he wore while joining her on stage at Wembley Stadium in London, and he presented her a black fedora, similar to the ones that she gave to one lucky fan during her Red set on each show.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker smiled affectionately as he placed the hat on top of her head.

Kelce’s Eras Tour themed surprise party had all the details looked after, from friendship bracelets and velvet capes, available for guests to put on and dance in, resembling the ones she performed in during her Evermore set at the record-breaking tour.

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s longtime friend, Ashley Avignone, took to Instagram and shared the photo of Swift getting the 22 hat in a carousel among several new party photos.

“When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included,” Avignone captioned her post.