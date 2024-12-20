Travis Kelce sets the record straight amid Taylor Swift engagement rumour

Travis Kelce reveals the truth behind engagement rumours with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for more than a year now, and the fans are anxiously waiting for the Super Bowl Champion to get down on one knee and pop the question to the Karma singer.

In such an environment, pictures of the Long Live crooner’s Eras Tour-themed 35th birthday bash thrown by the Grotesquerie star sent the fans into frenzy.

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that 35-year-old’s ring finger had been ‘blurred’ giving rise to a speculation that the duo has taken their relationship to the next level.

However, sources close to the duo revealed to Daily Mail that there is no truth to the rumour, and the fans need to “chill” and give them all the time they need for them to take the next step.

An insider spilled the beans on Taylor and Travis' reaction to the whole fiasco, “They are both aware of the fact that the whole world is so thirsty for them to be engaged and, while Taylor does want a white wedding one day, her friends just feel like people need to chill and let them be a couple,”

Another source shared, “Travis has ideas but he isn't going to be rushed to do it, because when he does it, it will be on his own terms and it will be the most special moment of his life,”

The source further added that the engagement would happen “when people least expect it”.

It is to be noticed that the anticipation for the engagement and eventually wedding is not just from fans but also from the family of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who is comparing him with his brother and his wife who already have a family of their own.