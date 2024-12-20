King Charles' hidden TV guilty pleasure revealed

Queen Camilla’s show that King Charles can’t escape.

Queen Camilla has a surprising TV obsession, and it’s not what you might expect. The royal couple’s go-to downtime show is the BBC’s Wolf Hall, a historical drama set in the turbulent days of Henry VIII's court.

According to a palace insider, Camilla and King Charles often unwind by watching the Tudor-inspired series together.

Known for his more serious demeanor, the King seems to be showing a more playful side as Camilla, dubbed the "Tigger" to his "Eeyore," encourages him to enjoy their shared moments.

Wolf Hall, based on Hilary Mantel's award-winning novels, follows the rise of Thomas Cromwell, a character perfectly suited to Camilla’s passion for history and literature.

As the founder of The Queen's Reading Room, Camilla’s love for books and their ability to offer an escape from royal life is no secret.

It's been a tough year for King Charles, juggling cancer treatment and the unrelenting demands of his royal duties.

But there's one bright spot in his routine: unwinding with his beloved Camilla to watch the show.

The show, steeped in Tudor history, aligns perfectly with the King’s deep appreciation for the arts, from music to painting to storytelling.

After a year of challenges, moments like these, spent with his Queen, offer him much-needed solace.