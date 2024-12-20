Nikki Glaser spent thousands of dollars to see Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ 22 times

Nikki Glaser spent $100,000 to go see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour 22 times, and she has no regret.

“I want to be clear that we’re including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch,” Glaser, 40, told People in an interview on Thursday, December 19.

Still, she said it was “all well worth it” and even joked, “I would’ve paid even more.”

Glaser explained that her decision not to have kids influenced her spending.

“There was a part of me that was like, ‘I would like kids,’ but it just doesn’t fit in my life. And so, in order for me to make myself feel better about the decision, I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid,” she shared.

“Once I saw that number, I thought, ‘It’s no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift.’ People spend that much on their kids playing hockey for five years, so it’s OK.”

Addressing criticism, Glaser pointed out the double standard.

“No one ever shames anyone for having kids and says, ‘Oh, what a waste of money.’ But for some reason, when I go to 22 Taylor Swift shows, it’s like, ‘You’re so privileged. How dare you spend that money.’”

Swift, 35, kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023 and performed 149 shows across five continents, playing to over 10 million fans.

According to The New York Times, ticket sales surpassed $2 billion.

“It’s nice to see the total that she made,” Glaser added. “I could see my own money in that number and be like, ‘Yeah, there it is.’”