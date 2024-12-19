Snoop Dogg’s latest move triggers feud with Kendrick Lamar

Snoop Dogg, American legendary rapper who is mostly known for his viral laid-back style, recently found himself in hot water after a previous act which left him baffled.

The 53-year-old got into trouble after sharing a controversial track online.

The song, which used AI to mimic the voices of Snoop and 2Pac, seemingly was an insult towards Drake which didn't sit well with Kendrick Lamar as it led to some heavy tension between the two rappers.

During his recent interview with Bootleg, Snoop cleared the air about what exactly happened and revealed that he decided to personally apologise to Kendrick after accidentally sharing the track on Instagram.

"So when I posted it, I'm thinking I'm posting Gin & Juice. I don't know what song this is, I'm not hip to everybody's music," he shared.

As he got know about Lamar's disapproval, Snoop said that he even sent him message.

"I called [Kendrick], left him a message: 'Nephew, it's Uncle Snoop. I got the message. I apologize, I was messed up. My bad."

The Sweat rapper went on explaining that the Not Like Us singer's honesty didn't bother him as he really appreciated him for saying what's was on his mind.

"That's my nephew, man. He's a rapper, he's supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth."