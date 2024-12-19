Benny Blanco gushes over Selena Gomez engagement: 'Still can't believe it'

Blanco popped the question to Gomez by recreating one of their favourite dates

Somebody pinch Benny Blanco because he still can’t believe he’s going to marry Selena Gomez!

A week after popping the question, the music producer, 36, reposted his pop star fiancé’s engagement announcement to his Instagram Stories.

“Still can’t believe it,” he wrote alongside a sweet photo of him kissing Gomez, 32, on the head while she proudly showed off her dazzling marquise diamond ring.

The carousel of engagement snaps Gomez shared on December 11 included playful moments like a Taco Bell picnic where she admired her new bling and a selfie beaming with joy.

“Forever begins now,” she captioned the post, while Blanco lovingly commented, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The couple’s love story dates back years, beginning with their collaboration on the 2019 track I Can’t Get Enough. After making their relationship official in June 2023, they’ve been inseparable — Gomez even called Blanco her “absolute everything” in a fan comment last December.

Their bond continued to shine professionally, too. In August, Gomez dropped Single Soon, produced by Blanco, before the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys in January.

Blanco didn’t shy away from sharing his devotion during a May interview on The Howard Stern Show, saying, “When I look at her… I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”