Meghan Markle rushes to cover major As Ever blunder with new promise

Meghan Markle had to rush for damage control as a major blunder with As Ever causes new upset among followers.

The Duchess of Sussex had unveiled her lifestyle brand last week. Soon after the launch, Meghan had revealed that the products were sold out within hours.

While fans had been sharing their excitement over the new launch, Meghan was faced with an unexpected setback forcing her to issue a proper apology.

According to a report, due to a glitch on the website, a limited-edition product was ‘over sold’ and some of the customers were left empty-handed.

To rectify the error, Meghan penned a heartfelt letter addressed to customers as “Dear friend”.

“My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you for the support. It really means so much to me,” she began. “I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey.”

She noted that the team “worked very hard” and “felt just as sad when we learned what had happened”.

“I know it’s not the same as the limited-edition item you had your heart set on (I would feel the same!) so l would also like to promise you something else:

When our next limited-edition item drop happens, you won’t just be the first to know...you’ll be the first to receive it. No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me.”

She concluded the message by thanking them for the support and added that there is more coming soon to the brand.