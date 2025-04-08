Prince Harry surprises King Charles with UK return after tragic loss

Prince Harry landed in his homeland, UK, just hours before his father King Charles' flight to begin his four-day state visit to Italy.

According to the Sun, the Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK on Sunday, a few hours before the monarch departed for his international tour with his wife, Queen Camilla.

It is unclear that the father-son duo met for a brief meeting, especially after the reports that Harry is worried following the King's brief hospitalisation due to cancer treatment.

For the unversed, the Duke is set to appear in the UK court for a hearing in his ongoing security case.

It is important to note that Prince Harry's security was downsized after he resigned from his position as a senior active member of the royal family.

However, the Duke of Sussex's close pals revealed to Hello! Magazine that his "simple" mission was to win his security case against the UK Home Office.

The source said, "He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."

Notably, Prince Harry touched down in the UK after receiving heartbreaking news about the demise of his and William's beloved bodyguard, Graham Craker.