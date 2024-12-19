Prince William, Kate Middleton turn down Buckingham Palace invite?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly said no to King Charles' traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales raised eyebrows with their latest move as they avoid attending the monarch's pre-Christmas lunch at the Palace on Thursday, with Duke and Duchess of York also skipping the gathering.

The King Charles beloved daughter-in-law and son William's absence has sparked reactions, with some speculating as there are some issues with in the family.

However, an insider has claimed that the couple - who are already in Norfolk with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - are looking forward to spending time with members of the Firm as usual at the Sandringham estate over Christmas.

Princess Kate and William's absence was no way linked to the Duke of York's decision to stay away from the lunch amid the ongoing alleged 'spy' scandal.

The confirmation of the couple's absence from the event was given at the eleventh hour.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank were in presence.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent also graced the event.